Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $111,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $79.68 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average of $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.358 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

