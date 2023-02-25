Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 407 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

