TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Issues Earnings Results

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%. The company’s revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. TransMedics Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

TMDX stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $84,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $84,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $88,421.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,465.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,202,110 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after buying an additional 400,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,771,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth approximately $7,589,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after buying an additional 208,377 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

