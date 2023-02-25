Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TVTX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $36,344.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,838.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $36,344.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,838.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 8,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $182,361.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $764,101. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

