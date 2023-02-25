Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TVTX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.46. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 8,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $182,361.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $42,558.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 8,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $182,361.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

