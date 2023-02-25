TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $972.21M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.74 million. TriMas also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRS. William Blair lowered TriMas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised TriMas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Stock Down 0.4 %

TRS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. 204,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,766. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. TriMas has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.72.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). TriMas had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $203.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TriMas by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TriMas by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriMas

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.