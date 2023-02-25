TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $972 million to $1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.64 million. TriMas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.20 EPS.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of TRS stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,766. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. TriMas has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). TriMas had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $203.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TriMas will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. TriMas’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of TriMas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of TriMas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $6,443,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 140.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,930,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 26,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,087,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriMas

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.