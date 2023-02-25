Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) PT Lowered to $30.00

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

TRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna lowered Trinity Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Trinity Industries to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TRN opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,460,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,159,000 after acquiring an additional 849,142 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,265,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,063,000 after acquiring an additional 815,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $21,951,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $7,828,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.