Truist Financial Boosts Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $96.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WH. Redburn Partners began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.90.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE WH opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $93.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,185,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,348,000 after purchasing an additional 80,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,995,000 after purchasing an additional 243,574 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,923,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.
