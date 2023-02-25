Truist Financial Trims Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Target Price to $352.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HD opened at $296.66 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $303.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.63 and a 200-day moving average of $306.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

