Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $5.09 Million in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 92,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.51) to £130 ($156.55) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.63) to £119 ($143.30) in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.53) to £135 ($162.57) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.37 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 180.38%.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.