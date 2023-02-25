UBS Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,000 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($60.21) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($86.71) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($83.09) to GBX 7,400 ($89.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.39) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an underweight rating and a GBX 5,380 ($64.79) price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,138.46 ($73.92).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,667 ($68.24) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,406 ($77.14). The company has a market capitalization of £70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.57, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,035.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,384.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 185.35 ($2.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,847.18%.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.09), for a total transaction of £276,544.44 ($333,025.58). 14.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

