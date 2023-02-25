Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its position in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 1.06% of Ultralife worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Ultralife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ultralife by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the period. 25.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,996 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $83,144.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 895,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,978.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 25,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $103,032.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 969,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,065.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $83,144.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 895,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,978.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 89,770 shares of company stock worth $362,908. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Monday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ULBI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,176. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. Ultralife Co. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

