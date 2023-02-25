United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UMC. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of UMC opened at $8.03 on Friday. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.47.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

