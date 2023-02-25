Universal Display Co. (OLED) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Universal Display has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Universal Display has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Display to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

OLED traded up $7.88 on Friday, reaching $137.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,980. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.97 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $638,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Universal Display by 1,715.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,252 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Universal Display by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $2,883,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna raised Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

