Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Display updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Universal Display Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLED traded up $7.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.44. 1,148,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,980. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.68. Universal Display has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $176.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

OLED has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Universal Display by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Universal Display by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Universal Display by 604.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

