Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Downgraded to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial downgraded Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Upland Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.89.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software Stock Performance

UPLD traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. 2,459,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Upland Software

About Upland Software

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 753,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 4,599.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 738,035 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 173.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 847,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after buying an additional 537,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 34.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after buying an additional 517,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 162.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 618,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 383,045 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.