Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Downgraded to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial downgraded Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Upland Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.89.
Upland Software Stock Performance
UPLD traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. 2,459,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.
