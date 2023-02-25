Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Value Line worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 141.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 634.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 10.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VALU traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17. Value Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $118.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.37 million, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

