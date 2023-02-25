Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $0.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $0.80 to $0.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $0.73.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Venator Materials has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,207,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 106,073 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 346,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

