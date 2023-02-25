Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $0.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1.00.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $0.80 to $0.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $0.73.
Shares of VNTR stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Venator Materials has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.
