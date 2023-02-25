Verge Price Tops $0.0033 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $53.85 million and approximately $632,687.48 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,135.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00402136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00090001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.57 or 0.00642160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00571743 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00178325 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,344,600 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.