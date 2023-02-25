Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 8,841 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $85.40 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.86%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

