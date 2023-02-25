Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Focus Financial Partners worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,046,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 269.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after buying an additional 468,354 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 89.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 956,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,575,000 after acquiring an additional 452,476 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 29.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,685,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,413,000 after acquiring an additional 382,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,409,000 after acquiring an additional 361,555 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners Price Performance

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.22. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $547.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.