Verition Fund Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 871.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $435.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.75. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

