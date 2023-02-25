Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Further Reading

