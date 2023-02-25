Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $3.89 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,225,000 after acquiring an additional 253,178 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,253,000 after buying an additional 68,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.12.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.