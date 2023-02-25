Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $4.49 Million in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Commerce Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after acquiring an additional 111,594 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,195,000 after purchasing an additional 181,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,204,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,812,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,204,220 shares in the company, valued at $85,812,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,333,866.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,655 shares of company stock worth $3,446,794. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.81 and a 12 month high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Stories

