Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 15,676 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,166 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.97. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on WTFC. Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

