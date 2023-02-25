Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 9,225 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $79,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526,175 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 66.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 701,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after acquiring an additional 279,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,308 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 561,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,721,000 after purchasing an additional 238,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS opened at $87.34 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.90 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

