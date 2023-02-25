Vertcoin (VTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $275,468.29

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.86 million and $275,468.29 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,019.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.01 or 0.00399526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00091374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.32 or 0.00652719 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00579811 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00178196 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,189,110 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

