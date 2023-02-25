Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

VIR opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.19. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard Horn sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $58,380.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Howard Horn sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $58,380.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 68,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $2,091,094.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,976,278 shares in the company, valued at $576,878,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,728,868 shares of company stock valued at $47,132,829. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 291,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

