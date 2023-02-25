Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,414,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.33. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

