Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,719,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 17,019 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Visa worth $483,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.55. 4,414,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,437,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.08 and its 200-day moving average is $207.33. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

