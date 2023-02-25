Visionary Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 34,582,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 598,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,210 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,846,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,314,000 after purchasing an additional 524,270 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,327,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,263,000 after purchasing an additional 234,407 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $48.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

