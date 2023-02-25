Visionary Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $51.94 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87.

