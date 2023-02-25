Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 406,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 62,846 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $34.47 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79.

