Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $425,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,884,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,605,000 after buying an additional 908,318 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 67.6% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 502,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,304,000 after buying an additional 202,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,746 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,808,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $8,636,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $101.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.97. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

