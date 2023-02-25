Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $592,000 Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.07.

ATVI stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

