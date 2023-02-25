Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,754 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,482,000 after buying an additional 801,560 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,849,000 after purchasing an additional 193,077 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,247,000 after purchasing an additional 137,388 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44.

