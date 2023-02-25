Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 225 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
IUSG opened at $84.51 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.80.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
