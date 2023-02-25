Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 3,820 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $130.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a PE ratio of 74.19, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.81.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

