Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Price Performance

Wabash National stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,961,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,748,000 after buying an additional 50,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,427,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,464,000 after buying an additional 110,277 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,476,000 after buying an additional 170,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after buying an additional 40,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,361,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after buying an additional 65,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.