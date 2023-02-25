Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €202.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €202.00 ($214.89) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($110.64) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($180.85) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($143.62) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($175.53) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

ETR WCH opened at €153.70 ($163.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €133.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €128.54. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €98.58 ($104.87) and a 1-year high of €187.10 ($199.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.