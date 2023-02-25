Walmart Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Walmart has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Walmart has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walmart to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $142.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,050,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,865,892 shares of company stock worth $1,012,166,407 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

