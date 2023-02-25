Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.44.

WMT opened at $142.47 on Tuesday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.50 and a 200 day moving average of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $384.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $24,194,290.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,630,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,642,497,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $24,194,290.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,630,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,642,497,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,865,892 shares of company stock worth $1,012,166,407 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

