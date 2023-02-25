Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WMT. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $384.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,865,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,166,407 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Walmart by 6.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

