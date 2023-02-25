Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,649 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $209,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,391,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,391,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,796,850. 75.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

WMG stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 244.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMG shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

