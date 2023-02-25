WazirX (WRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $73.07 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. WazirX has a market cap of $73.07 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

