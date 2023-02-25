Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $40.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MRO. Citigroup dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.88.

MRO opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,822,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,698,000 after purchasing an additional 421,238 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

