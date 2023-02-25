Westerly Capital Management LLC Purchases 75,000 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 535,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Qualtrics International accounts for about 4.9% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Westerly Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 487.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 32.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 38.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after buying an additional 1,472,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter worth approximately $13,603,000. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

NASDAQ XM traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $16.32. 1,890,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,316. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.13% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,739,959.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,209,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qualtrics International news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,739,959.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,209,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 112,713 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,866,527.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,082,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,645,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

