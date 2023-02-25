Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Insider George Zage Acquires 132,000 Shares

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Rating) insider George Zage bought 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$7.59 ($5.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,002,408.00 ($691,315.86).

Whitehaven Coal Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Get Whitehaven Coal alerts:

Whitehaven Coal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Whitehaven Coal’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. Whitehaven Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

Featured Stories

